New Lineup

iHEARTMEDIA Sports KLSD-A (XTRA 1360)/SAN DIEGO is shuffling its lineup starting TODAY (1/10).

The changes involve moving RICH OHRNBERGER from afternoons to mornings alongside incumbent STEVE HARTMAN and producer BEN FLETCHER for "THE HARTMAN & RICH O SHOW," with station veteran JIM RUSSELL moving into afternoons with JON SCHAEFFER for "JON AND JIM." The morning show is dropping HARTMAN's long-running "THE LOOSE CANNONS" show name and reunites HARTMAN and OHRNBERGER, who co-hosted "THE LOOSE CANNONS" with SCHAEFFER in 2019-20 (HARTMAN and OHRNBERGER continue to co-host a weekend show on FOX SPORTS RADIO).

HARTMAN and OHRNBERGER announced the moves on the air FRIDAY (1/10), with HARTMAN characterizing the morning show as in a "holding pattern" since the departure of MIKE COSTA and JUDSON RICHARDS in DECEMBER.

