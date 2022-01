Welcome, Huck

ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to MCA NASHVILLE Dir./West Coast Promotion ANNA WIDMER and her husband, KXLY BROADCAST GROUP KXLY (BIG 99.9 COYOTE COUNTRY)/SPOKANE, WA morning show producer SEAN WIDMER, who recently welcomed their second child, son HUCK.

The new baby joins two-year-old sister OLIVIA in the family (NET NEWS 1/4/19).

« see more Net News