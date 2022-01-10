Wilcken (Photo: LinkedIn)

SPOTIFY Dir./Multi-Market Activation & Planning ANNABEL WILCKEN has moved on from the company after 11 years to join SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's SOMETHIN' ELSE podcast production company as Head of Branded Podcasts, based in the U.K. and reporting to EVP/Co-head Global Products JEZ NELSON.

NELSON said, “ANNABEL has great experience bringing brand and agency briefs alive in the podcast space. She has that essential balance required to deliver on client briefs whilst working with creatives to make sure audiences are thrilled and engaged. We’re excited to welcome her as part of our senior team.”

WILCKEN added, ‘Having evangelized the power of audio as one of the most creative, authentic and effective tools for marketing for most of my career, joining SOMETHIN’ ELSE to lead their branded podcast efforts is a hugely exciting step.

“The exponential growth in podcast consumption in recent years, and advertisers’ subsequent adoption of podcast advertising, has given the audio industry tremendous momentum. And it’s only the beginning.”

