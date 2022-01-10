Hahn

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK MD/APD and corporate CHR Brand Coordinator CARA HAHN is adding duties as PD at WKFS (KISS 107.1)/CINCINNATI. HAHN will report to iHEARTMEDIA/CINCINNATI SVP/Programming SCOTT REINHART.

“We are thrilled to tap into CARA’s expertise and experience to guide the KISS 107.1 brand,” said REINHART. “She is a great resource for the staff and sellers, and we look forward to CARA continuing and growing the station’s connection with our great city.” HAHN added, “It is such a pleasure to get to know our iHEART team in CINCINNATI, and I'm so excited to create world class on-air and digital content, as well events, that serve our CINCINNATI listeners.”

Former KISS 107.1 PD JOSH MARTINEZ joined Z100 as night host in 2021.

