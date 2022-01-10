Top 10

INDEED climbed to the top of MEDIA MONITORS' National Radio Advertiser rankings for the week of JANUARY 3-9, up from fifth place, leapfrogging second-place GETUPSIDE. Last week's leader, promos for the iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS, dropped out of the top 10, but promos for iHEARTRADIO itself returned from 15th to third place. Podcast platform SPREAKER debuted in ninth place.

The top 10:

1. INDEED (previous week #5; 80035 instances)

2. GETUPSIDE (#2; 65108)

3. iHEARTRADIO (#15; 64855)

4. DUCKDUCKGO (#6; 52822)

5. BABBEL (#4; 47123)

6. PROGRESSIVE (--; 45984)

7. PELOTON (#7; 40043)

8. VICKS (#9; 36815)

9. SPREAKER (--; 29794)

10. LIBERTY MUTUAL INSURANCE (#16; 28094)

