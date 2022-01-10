Laura Hardy

SUMMIT MEDIA Classic Rock WSFR (107.7 THE EAGLE)/LOUISVILLE morning host “REGULAR LAURA” HARDY has joined TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC WLHT (MIX 95.7)/GRAND RAPIDS as co-host of JOE PESH's morning "THE BIG JOE SHOW." HARDY, previously at KICT/WICHITA and KEZO/OMAHA, had been with WSFR for seven years and began her new job on MONDAY (1/10).

HARDY said, “After spending my summers and weekends in GRAND RAPIDS, I fell in love with the area and had to make it my new home. I’m ready to start a Grand new chapter of my career joining BIG JOE and MIX 95.7.”

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/GRAND RAPIDS Dir./Content KEN EVANS added, “LAURA’s connection to her local community is unmatched by most talents and her addition to MIX 95.7 will elevate our on-air and digital platforms in WEST MICHIGAN. She is a perfect fit to join our ‘Local Creators Making Local Connections’ mantra for 2022.”

Meanwhile, morning producer STEVE BOHNER has exited to work at crosstown ABC affiliate WZZM-TV. That leaves MIX looking for a local creator/producer to work with JOE and LAURA. Interested parties can get more information at TOWNSQUARE's hiring portal: WLHT Producer Opening

