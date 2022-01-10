Aidala (Photo: Facebook)

SALEM News-Talk WNYM-A (AM 970 THE ANSWER)/NEW YORK has added attorney ARTHUR AIDALA's "THE ARTHUR AIDALA POWER HOUR: MAKING THE CASE FOR THE CITY HE LOVES" for the 6-7p (ET) slot on weekdays. AIDALA, a former Sr. District Attorney in BROOKLYN, is Managing Partner at AIDALA, BERTUNA & KAMINS, P.C. He currently represents three controversial clients, law professor ALAN DERSHOWITZ, crosstown RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A host and former NEW YORK Mayor and TRUMP advisor RUDY GIULIANI, and convicted sexual offender HARVEY WEINSTEIN.

AIDALA said, "I am honored and excited to join the talk radio team lineup at AM 970 THE ANSWER/WNYM. With the POWER HOUR, we will be sitting down with the key New Yorkers to get to the heart of what makes this city tick."

OM MATTHEW SAMBOLIN added, "ARTHUR AIDALA puts on a show in the courtroom, and now he gets to do it in front of the biggest judge of all -- the NEW YORK CITY TRI-STATE region. Can't wait to hear what he brings to afternoon drive, with no objections!"

