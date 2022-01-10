Ford (AE Sharpe Photography)

BBR MUSIC GROUP has hired ELLEN MUNDY FORD to the position of Mgr./Syndication & Secondary Promotions. FORD succeeds MATTHEW HOLMBERG, who was promoted to Dir. of Marketing in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/8/21). Most recently, FORD was an artist manager at WORKS ENTERTAINMENT and Southeast Mgr./Radio promotion at REVIVER MUSIC GROUP, and previously was Promotion Coord. at THE VALORY MUSIC CO.

FORD will assist with the label group’s syndication and radio group strategy, leading and executing satellite radio tours, live virtual radio tours, syndication/media days and content days for the label’s roster. She will report to VP/Radio Syndication & Group Strategy RENEE LEYMON.

"It was obvious that ELLEN has a passion for our format and the artists, and that’s a perfect fit for us,” said LEYMON. “We are really excited to have her."

