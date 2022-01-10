AUSTRALIA's ALEX LAHEY has released his latest single "Spike The Punch" on LIBERATION. LAHEY is a MELBOURNE-based singer-songwriter with a sardonic streak and a flare for crafting melodically charged and relatable pop-punk anti-anthems. Her music was featured on TONY HAWKS’ PRO SKATER and her debut album, I Love You Like A Brother, reached No.15 on the AIRA Albums Chart. She signed with LIBERATION RECORDS at the end of last year. Check out "Spike The Punch" on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

