Former AMERICAN IDOL star CLAY AIKEN has announced that he will make a second bid for a congressional seat from NORTH CAROLINA, this time seeking the Democratic nod in a more liberal district than eight years ago.

In 2014, AIKEN prevailed in the DEMOCRATIC primary in the state’s 2nd District but was defeated in the general election by Republican incumbent RENEE L. ELLMERS.

This time, AIKEN, 43, is running in the redrawn 6th District that includes much of the territory currently represented by long-serving Rep. DAVID E. PRICE (D-N.C.), 81, who announced in OCTOBER that he would not seek reelection this year.

During the 2016 presidential race, AIKEN defended DONALD TRUMP against accusations of racism, citing his time on the show THE CELEBRITY APPRENTICE with him. After the deadly UNITE THE RIGHT rally in CHARLOTTESVILLE the following year, AIKEN apologized for having defended TRUMP. AIKEN said that, as a member of CONGRESS, he would advocate “inclusion, income equality, free access to quality health care and combating climate change.”

The RALIEGH, NC native said, “As a loud and proud DEMOCRAT, I intend to use my voice to deliver real results for NORTH CAROLINA families. One of my first experiences in politics and government was asking CONGRESSMAN PRICE to speak to my eighth grade class — an invitation he graciously accepted. He is a legendary legislator who has delivered for the TRIANGLE for over 30 years, and he leaves big shoes to fill. I’d be honored to take his place.”

