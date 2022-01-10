Visser (Photo: Broadcasters Foundation Of America)

Sportscaster LESLEY VISSER will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA at its GOLDEN MIKE AWARD gala and fundraiser at the PLAZA HOTEL in NEW YORK on MARCH 14th.

“LESLEY has an extraordinary number of ‘firsts’ in her accomplished and impressive career,” said FOUNDATION Chairman SCOTT HERMAN. “We’re very proud to recognize her many accomplishments, not only as a pioneering female sportscaster, but as a prominent leader in sports broadcasting, overall.”

VISSER, who has worked for THE BOSTON GLOBE, CBS, ABC, ESPN, HBO, and WESTWOOD ONE, said, "I am enormously honored to be recognized by the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA, which is vital to our colleagues who find themselves in need of help during times of unimaginable hardship. It's essential that we acknowledge and support such a charitable endeavor."

Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award are CHARLES OSGOOD, GEORGE BEASLEY, ED MCLAUGHLIN, DICK CLARK, and BILL HOFFMAN. GRAY TELEVISION Chairman/CEO HILTON H. HOWELL, JR. will receive the 2022 GOLDEN MIKE AWARD. Find out more about the FOUNDATION at www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call (212 -373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.

