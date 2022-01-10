-
WFRG (Big Frog 104)/Utica, NY Brand Manager/Morning Host Bill ‘Tad Pole' McAdams To Retire
by Shawn Reed
January 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM (PT)
WFRG (BIG FROG 104)/UTICA, NY Brand Mgr. and morning host BILL "TAD POLE” McADAMS will retire at the end of the month. McADAMS has been with the station for 15 years, and in the industry for more than four decades.
His career includes time in ILLINOIS, INDIANA, OHIO, KENTUCKY, ARIZONA and WATERTOWN, NY where he met his now wife and on-air partner, "POLLY WOGG."
A new hire named CARL will team with "POLLY WOGG" in mornings. We'll update this story when more information about CARL is available.
Apply for the Brand Mgr. job here.