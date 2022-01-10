McAdams

WFRG (BIG FROG 104)/UTICA, NY Brand Mgr. and morning host BILL "TAD POLE” McADAMS will retire at the end of the month. McADAMS has been with the station for 15 years, and in the industry for more than four decades.

His career includes time in ILLINOIS, INDIANA, OHIO, KENTUCKY, ARIZONA and WATERTOWN, NY where he met his now wife and on-air partner, "POLLY WOGG."

A new hire named CARL will team with "POLLY WOGG" in mornings. We'll update this story when more information about CARL is available.

Apply for the Brand Mgr. job here.

« see more Net News