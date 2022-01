May 13th-15th

BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL has announced its lineup for this year's 3rd annual destination event to be held MAY 13th -15th, Celebrating Southern CALIFORNIA Beach Culture, on the waterfront of REDONDO BEACH, CA. Headliners include WEEZER, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS and STEVE MILLER BAND, along with performances by 311, VANCE JOY, SHERYL CROW, BLACK PUMAS, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, LORD HURON and more.

More than 55 top music artists across the spectrum of rock, indie, jam, reggae, and more will perform for the boutique, family-friendly destination event which debuted in 2019 and focuses on philanthropy, as well as ecofriendly and sustainable initiatives. Art and Culinary experiences will also take place at the Fest.

BEACHLIFE Co-Founder/Producer ALLEN SANFORD said, “Especially during these dynamic and uncertain times, BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL has become something that the beach community can look forward to, breathe easy, and smile. Watching the greatest bands in the world with the ocean breeze of the PACIFIC and the sunset at our back is something that we never get tired of, and we look forward to sharing that experience again with a sold-out but spaced out audience."

SPEAKEASY Stage Curator JIM LINDBERG added, “The 'Jack Daniel’s SpeakEasy Stage' was such a huge success that, of course, we have to bring it back this year. This time out we have our good friends, the legendary ART ALEXAKIS of EVERCLEAR, prolific punk rock singer/songwriter JOEY CAPE of LAGWAGON, YOTAM BEN HORIN of USELESS ID, DAN KELLY from FORTUNATE YOUTH and MOI JUAREZ from TOMORROWS BAD SEEDS, among many more. Just like last year, 'Jack Daniel’s SpeakEasy' is going to be the place to be all weekend - just keep it in the family!”

Click here for the full lineup and ticket info.





