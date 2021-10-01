Kincaid & Dallas

CUMULUS MEDIA Country WNNF (94.1 CAT COUNTRY)/CINCINNATI picks up the company's recently syndicated KINCAID & DALLAS morning show originating out of Country WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101.5)/ATLANTA (NET NEWS 10/1/21). effective TODAY (1/10). KAREN VAN ZANT shifts to the 9-noon shift after a year doing an extended 6a to noon show (NET NEWS 1/6/21).

Promotions Dir. AUSTIN “TATER” RATCLIFF remains in his noon to 3p spot. As previously reported, newly-hired PD PATRICK SCOTT is handling afternoons (NET NEWS 12/2/21). The rest of the dayparts remain the same, with WESTWOOD ONE’s syndicated “NIGHTS WITH ELAINA” and “LATER ... WITH LIA” in nights and overnights, respectively.

« see more Net News