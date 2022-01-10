Brino

ADAMS RADIO GROUP has named NICK BRINO VP/GM for its four-station TALLAHASSEE, FL cluster. BRINO was most recently Market Manager at FOREVER MEDIA in MARYLAND. Prior experience includes working with CUMULUS of YORK, PA, and he was also the GSM/SALEM MEDIA in NEW YORK. BRINO also served in the same capacity as the GSM for SALEM MEDIA GROUP of WASHINGTON, DC.

The cluster includes Country WWOF (103.1 THE WOLF), Top 40 WHTF (HOT 104.9), Oldies WQTL (KOOL OLDIES 106.1) and Classic Hits WXTY (TALLY 99.9).

BRINO said, “Leading by example and always having a mindset focused on the overall success of the team has proven to be a very successful formula in my career. The TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA market is primed for tremendous growth, and I am honored to be the new steward of the market! I am equally excited about working with an organization that shares my values and understands the power of radio!”

ADAMS RADIO GROUP CEO RON STONE, added “NICK is the ultimate professional and has an outstanding record of sales success everywhere he has served. I have zero doubt NICK will deliver amazing results for us in TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA. His strength in local direct sales is extremely strong … with client focus and results that drive him. Welcome to the party NICK!"

« see more Net News