Ponimoi

SUMMITMEDIA, LLC has announced the promotion of HONOLULU cluster LSM PATTI PONIMOI to Pres./SUMMITMEDIA LLC HAWAII.

PONIMOI said, “I’m honored and humbled to be a part of SUMMITMEDIA’s commitment to building the best radio stations for the HONOLULU community. Continuing the tradition of Hawaiian music and perpetuating the culture of our local stations is very personal to me and I understand its importance to everyone. My foundation is deeply rooted in the Hawaiian culture, music and the values taught to me by my KUMU HULA, the late Aunty ALOHA DALIRE, and her family. SUMMITMEDIA and I are committed to serving HAWAII and our HONOLULU community.”

SUMMITMEDIA CEO CARL PARMER added, “We are very excited for PATTI to lead our team in HAWAII. She has a deep personal commitment to Hawaiian culture which is vital to our principles as well as our success.”









