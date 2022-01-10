Sold 'n Swapped

CURTIS MEDIA GROUP (CRESCENT MEDIA GROUP LLC and CAROLINA RADIO GROUP, INC.) is selling Sports WMFR-A-W283CV (TRIAD SPORTS NETWORK)/HIGH POINT, NC and Sports WPCM-A (THE TRIAD'S SPORTS HUB)/BURLINGTON, NC to CHUCK MARSH's TRIAD MEDIA PARTNERS, INC. for $925,000.

In other filings with the FCC, SOUTH CENTRAL OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING INC. is swapping Religion KGVB/HOLLIDAY, TX to GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH OF AMARILLO for K284BH/AMARILLO (valued at $130,000); the seller's affiliated RUSSELL MINISTRIES, INC is also selling K237EE/CHILDRESS, TX to GRACE COMMUNITY CHURCH OF AMARILLO for $5,000.

Applying for STAs were MISSOURI VALLEY BROADCASTING, INC. (KMMO-F/MARSHALL, MO, reduced power due to malfunctioning transmitter) and CARLSBAD RADIO, INC. (K230CI/CARLSBAD, NM) and KAMQ, INC. (K242DB/CARLSBAD, NM), both moving lower on their tower while a full power FM antenna is replaced).

RADIO VIEQUES-LA VOZ DEL ESTE INC. applied for an extension of its Silent STA for WVQR/VIEQUES, PR, with the licensee telling the FCC that it "continues to struggle with financial and staffing issues. It is in the process of trying to find another nonprofit organization to which it could donate the station."

ULTIMATE CAPS, INC. has closed on the sale of News-Talk KBFS-A/BELLE FOURCHE, SD and News-Talk KYDT/PINE HAVEN, WY to TRI STATE COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $80,242.82.

And FAMILY STATIONS, INC. has closed on the swap of Religion WBMD-A/BALTIMORE to RELEVANT RADIO, INC. for Religion WAMT-A/PINE CASTLE-SKY LAKE-ORLANDO, FL.

