Rose (Photo: Facebook)

ROBB ROSE is scaling back on his position as Dir. of Content/Operations Dir. for the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA cluster in MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX, a job he has held since JUNE of 2020 (NET NEWS 6/18/20). In that role, he oversaw Country KNFM (LONESTAR 92). Hip Hop KZBT (B93), Hot AC KODM (MIX 97.9), Classic Rock KBAT and Sports Talk KMND (FOX SPORTS 1510). ROSE will continue to program KNFM and KBAT, and co-host mornings (as "GUNNER") on KNFM, but relinquish his other duties.

ROSE shared the news on FACEBOOK today (1/10), writing, "After much thought, and conversations with my Market President here at the stations, and my wife, I have decided to step back as Director of Content for Townsquare Media MIDLAND-ODESSA. I will remain as Program Director/Brand Manager for KNFM and KBAT, and continue to co-host mornings on KNFM, but will be letting go of a long list of reports and meetings and corporate/cluster duties over all five stations in order to focus on what I love the most--connecting with our audience on-air and online.

"I'm staying in the DOC [Dir./Content] chair till they hire someone, so if you know of someone with a digital background (not radio!) and who'd want to live in West TEXAS, tell them to apply!" The job listing is here.

Prior to joining TOWNSQUARE, ROSE was morning show producer/air talent at HUBBARD RADIO AC WSHE (SHE 100.3)/CHICAGO.

« see more Net News