SPOTIFY's flagship Country playlist, "Hot Country," has revealed its second-annual list of "Hot Country Artists To Watch" for 2022. The artists on this year's list were chosen by the DSP's playlist editors, who consider these 10 to be the next big thing of 2022. The list includes ASHLEY COOKE, BRELAND, CARTER FAITH, CHASE WRIGHT, CONNER SMITH, DALTON DOVER, KOLBY COOPER, MADELINE EDWARDS, MORGAN WADE and ASHLAND CRAFT.

Check out each artist's reaction when given the news about making the list in this video. The official artist reveal is featured on SPOTIFY's "Hot Country" INSTAGRAM page, here.

“It is an enormous honor, and I cannot express how thankful I am for my music to be continuously recognized and championed since my debut single a year ago," said COOKE. "As a new artist, SPOTIFY has been instrumental in helping me connect with fans in a time where that’s had its challenges, and I know none of us could do it without them.”

