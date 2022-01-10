BFD 2022 Lineup Announced

iHEARTMEDIA's Rock KEGL (97.1 THE EAGLE)/DALLAS - FT. WORTH announced its lineup for "BFD 2022," set for SUNDAY, MAY 29th at DOS EQUIS PAVILION in DALLAS. BFD 2022’s performers include PAPA ROACH, BUSH, SEETHER, FUEL, DEAD SARA, THE HU, and TEXAS’ own GIOVANNI AND THE HIRED GUNS from nearby STEPHENVILLE.

PD DON DAVIS said, “The EAGLE’s BFD has become the unofficial kickoff to the Summer of Rock! We’re really excited to bring another great lineup to Rockaholics throughout DFW!”

Tickets go on sale on FRIDAY, JANUARY 14th at 10a (CT). For more information about BFD 2022, visit www.KEGL.com.

