BLUE RIDGE BROADCASTING CORPORATION Contemporary Christian WMIT (THE LIGHT FM)/ASHEVILLE, NC PD JON WOOD is leaving. WOOD is transitioning to education as the Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications at MONTREAT COLLEGE.



Since 2008, he has held several roles, including APD, before becoming PD in 2018. His final day will be FRIDAY (2/4) and will begin at MONTREAT beginning MONDAY (2/7).

