Miles Hlivko

Imaging mastermind MILES HLIVKO, known for his work with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS/LOS ANGELES, has signed with NATE ZEITZ at CESD TALENT AGENCY for radio imaging, voiceover representation.

MILES can be heard on several iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 stations throughout the country and is notable as the voice of BELL MEDIA Top 40 VIRGIN radio stations throughout CANADA.

For more information and booking, contact NATE ZEITZ at (212) 477-1666 ex. 176 or NZeitz@cesdtalent.com. You can check out MILES' demos at www.milesvoice.com.

