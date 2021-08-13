Morris (Photo: Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville)

Congratulations to COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's MAREN MORRIS for earning 101 MEDIABASE adds this week with her new single, "Circles Around This Town," making it the most added at Country radio.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; COLUMBIA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY and Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI; SMN Specialist/Promotion & Artist Development PAUL GROSSER, and COLUMBIA Mgr./Content and National Promotion HOUSTON GAITHER.

