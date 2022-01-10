AdLarge: Partnering With G Networks

ADLARGE and G NETWORKS have entered into an ad sales partnership. ADLARGE will oversee the management, sales and fulfillment of the network audio ad sales inventory for both companies. G NETWORKS will continue to offer and affiliate their premium programming and services through their existing affiliations team to radio stations across the U.S.

Commented G NETWORKS President WARREN FRIEDLAND, “We’re excited to partner with ADLARGE, which has a reputation for delivering innovative campaigns to help brands reach their media goals. Their ad sales efforts coupled with our own extremely targeted networks will lead to a better return on investment for advertisers, brands, and agencies.”

ADLARGE Co-CEO.Co-Founder GARY SCHONFELD added, “This unique partnership will enhance our already robust ad sales networks, as well as generate greater critical mass and increased coverage of major markets. This is a win-win for the advertisers and the network audio community. The partnership with G NETWORKS will greatly benefit the audio campaigns of our advertisers and agency partners.”

