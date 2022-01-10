Tasha Simone (top) & Valerie Vining

CUMULUS MEDIA has promoted two market radio veterans to PD roles for its BIRMINGHAM, AL radio stations Urban WUHT (HOT 107.7) and News-Talk WZRR (TALK 99.5).

TASHA SIMONE has been named PD of WHUT. The 20-year market veteran will continue to host "THE MIDDAY GROOVE." At WZRR, morning co-host VALERIE VINING has been upped to PD while continuing her hosting duties; she was previously News Director for the CUMULUS BIRMINGHAM cluster and was a host, MD, and APD at WAPI.

CUMULUS BIRMINGHAM VP/Market Manager JAMES ROBINSON commented, “We are excited to promote two PDs from within our local family. TASHA SIMONE's commitment to the city and ideas for our client partners made her the right choice to lead our iconic Urban AC, HOT 107.7. Likewise, after an extensive search for a dynamic PD for TALK 99.5, the market leader in spoken word programming, it became clear that our own VALERIE VINING was the perfect fit. Both embody our commitment to the community, and we are confident that they will take these two stations to even greater heights.”

Added SIMONE, “At this point in my career my time as talent on WUHT/HOT 107.7, almost 17 years, is longer than my time on any other station. Those years are filled with experiences and knowledge about our brand that few hold. As the first woman to be named Program Director for HOT 107.7, I will now be able to use that bedrock of knowledge and skills to propel us to higher heights in the community and industry. Thank you to CUMULUS MEDIA, our VP/Market Manager, JAMES ROBINSON, and our Operations Manager, RYAN HANEY for this historic opportunity.”

Said VINING, "I am absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to take on the role of Program Director for WZRR (TALK 99.5). My radio career, which spans over 30 years, has prepared me for this moment and challenge and I look forward to taking my team to the next level. Thank you to JAMES ROBINSON and RYAN HANEY for believing in me and my abilities. I’m so proud to work for CUMULUS MEDIA.”

« see more Net News