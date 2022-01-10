Jim & Sam

SIRIUSXM has extended its deal with JIM NORTON and SAM ROBERTS for three more years of "JIM & SAM," which has been on satellite radio for the past five years. NORTON and ROBERTS stayed on with SIRIUSXM after the demise of the "OPIE & ANTHONY" show and the subsequent short-lived show with OPIE and NORTON.

Said NORTON, “I’m truly happy to have a home at SIRIUSXM for three more years. There is nowhere else I would rather be.”

Added ROBERTS, “I’m happy to say that for the next three years SIRIUSXM is giving a home to our unique blend of nonsense and debauchery. We’ve created something special over the last five years at SIRIUSXM - and I’m glad to be able to continue to build it here.”



« see more Net News