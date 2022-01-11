Pitaro

ESPN Chairman JIMMY PITARO has been added to the list of sports media figures appearing at BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA's BSM SUMMIT in NEW YORK MARCH 2-3. PITARO will sit down with BSM's JASON BARRETT for a 35-minute conversation about the challenges faced by the rapidly-changing sports media industry.

PITARO joins a roster of previously-announced speakers that includes AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK afternoon co-host CRAIG CARTON; BEASLEY Sports WBZ-F (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB)/BOSTON syndicated "TOUCHER & RICH" morning co-host FRED TOUCHER and afternoon "FELGER AND MAZZ" co-host MIKE FELGER; radio business consultant GORDON BORRELL; THE VOLUME’s JAKE CRAIN; MEADOWLARK MEDIA Dir./Audio CARL SCOTT; AUDACY/BOSTON Market Mgr. MIKE THOMAS; FOX SPORTS RADIO VP SCOTT SHAPIRO; voiceover legend JIM CUTLER; AMPLIFI MEDIA CEO and ALL ACCESS columnist STEVE GOLDSTEIN; ESPN personality and “ESPN DAILY” host PABLO TORRE; ESPN “DAILY WAGER” co-host JOE FORTENBAUGH; THE RINGER “NEW YORK, NEW YORK” podcast host and former AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORK host JOHN JASTREMSKI; THE SPRINGHILL COMPANY Creative Exec. KAZEEM FAMUYIDE; EMMIS CEO JEFF SMULYAN; PREMIERE NETWORKS SVP/Sports DON MARTIN; WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS MEDIA SVP/Sports BRUCE GILBERT, SIRIUSXM SVP/Sports STEVE COHEN; AUDACY NEW YORK Market Manager CHRIS OLIVIERO: AUDACY Sports WFAN-A-F/NEW YORKs former PD MARK CHERNOFF and new PD SPIKE ESKIN; AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO PD MITCH ROSEN; HUBBARD Director of Digital Content PHIL MACKEY; BLUE WIRE PODCASTS CEO KEVIN JONES; THE VOLUME Head of Content LOGAN SWAIM; NUVOODOO CEO CAROLYN GILBERT and EVP of Research Analysis LEIGH JACOBS; and URBAN ONE Sports WFNZ-A-W273DA (THE FAN)/CHARLOTTE PD TERRY FOXX.

Find out more and register for the industry-only event, held both in-person and virtually this year, at BSMSummit.com.

« see more Net News