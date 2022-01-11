-
Somethin' Else To Debut 'Exactly. With Florence Given' Podcast
January 11, 2022 at 6:13 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Author FLORENCE GIVEN is hosting a new podcast for SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT's SOMETHIN' ELSE. The author of the best-selling "Women Don't Owe You Pretty" is hosting "EXACTLY. WITH FLORENCE GIVEN," debuting MONDAY (1/17) and posting weekly. The series will tackle topics like sex, relationships, and body image from a feminist perspective, with guests including JAMEELA JAMIL ("THE GOOD PLACE").
GIVEN said, “I’ve started this podcast because I want to have conversations that have the nuance and depth you can’t get from an Instagram caption. It’s always been so important for me to bring people together; I love human beings and I love learning. I want to connect us, I want to empower us, I want to educate us and figure this shit out myself along the way."
Also available MONDAY will be ad-free episodes and bonus "ASK FLOSS" episodes through an APPLE PODCASTS subscription option, "Extra FLOSS."