A new weekly radio version of "The JASON COLEMAN Show" is launching on RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 6th at 8p (CT), and will continue airing in that timeslot on SUNDAY nights. COLEMAN is the grandson of GRAND OLE OPRY performer and ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME member FLOYD CRAMER. The show has been online since 2020.

"The JASON COLEMAN Show" will have a different theme each week, highlighting Country hits and the stories behind them. He will perform the songs on piano in the same "slip-note" style as his grandfather. CRAMER played on some of ELVIS PRESLEY's biggest songs and other hits recorded in the '50s, '60s and '70s.

WSM can be heard online worldwide at WSMonline.com.

