Talkin' SNL

CADENCE13 has inked actor/comedians and "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE" alumni DANA CARVEY and DAVID SPADE to host a new weekly interview show focused on "SNL". Guests scheduled to appear on "FLY ON THE WALL," launching TOMORROW (1/12), include CHRIS ROCK, TOM HANKS, DARRELL HAMMOND, KEVIN NEALON, JON LOVITZ, MARTIN SHORT, MELANIE HUTSELL, ANA GASTEYER, TIM MEADOWS, LARAINE NEWMAN, ROB LOWE, and WILL FORTE. New episodes will post on WEDNESDAYS.

“DAVID is a blast to hangout and riff with -- he’s been a great friend for years, not to mention one of the funniest comics out there. We were lucky enough to overlap on SNL for a few years, where I thought he was fantastic, and have been talking about it ever since,” said CARVEY. “We have dinner twice a month and talk about life and show business—I usually pay, but I'm not bitter -- and it made sense to start recording these conversations with our friends and turn them into CADENCE13’s ‘FLY ON THE WALL.’”

“DANA is a hilarious comedian and one of the great legends of SNL, and also a good friend,” said SPADE. “Having dinner with him over the years, we’ve always wound up talking about SNL. So a CADENCE13 podcast discussing show business, and the inside baseball of that show… sounded like a perfect fit.”

“Everyone loves to hear stories from one of the most popular and influential shows in the history of pop culture,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “What better way to do that than with two superstar alumni in DANA and DAVID, who bring instant chemistry, amazing guests, and incredibly engaging and nostalgic storytelling. This is the ultimate backstage pass to the world of comedy.”

