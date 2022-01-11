McDaniel (Photo: Courtesy of Harrisonburg Radio Group)

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country WSIG/HARRISONBURG, VA PD and cluster OM PAUL "UNCLE PAULY" McDANIEL is moving to the company's CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA cluster as OM of Country WCVL (C-VILLE COUNTRY 92.7), Triple A WNCR (106.1 THE CORNER), News/Talk/Sports WINA, AC WQMZ (Z95.1), Sports WVAX (ESPN 1450AM/102.9FM) and Rock WWWV (3WV), effective THURSDAY, JANUARY 20th.

WSIG is searching for a PD to take McDANIEL's place, and also hold a role as PM drive talent. McDANIEL will stay at WSIG remotely for programming needs until replacement is found. Current Top 40 WQPO (Q101) PD/morning talent BRANDY LINDSEY is stepping up as OM for the six music stations in the HARRISONBURG cluster.

To apply for the PD/afternoon position, send aircheck and resume to McDANIEL here, with "WSIG PD" in the subject line. WSIG/HARRISONBURG is also still searching for a morning show co-host (NET NEWS 1/7).

"I’ve commuted to HARRISONBURG from CHARLOTTESVILLE the last 2 ½ years and love the people, but to get 10 hours of my life back every week and work in my hometown makes a difficult decision a little easier," said McDANIEL. "GM KIM MITCHELL and the live and local staff [in HARRISONBURG] are one of a kind and the culture KIM’s helped create in HARRISONBURG is like no other market I’ve worked with in 25+ years in the business. CHARLOTTESVILLE GM GARRET KLINGEL is like KIM 2.0. I can’t wait to work and win in C-VILLE!"

