SOUTH AFRICAN artist TYLER PAGE is back with a new single, "Teenage Werewolf." The track is a coming-of-age fantasy romance with someone who, like a werewolf, changes the person who is falling in love. Born with a powerful and dynamic vocal is 19-year-old PAGE. The CAPE TOWN talent has been compared to the likes of BILLIE EILISH, LORDE and LANA DEL REY and was discovered on social media and signed to alt-pop label BAD FUTURE (JAMES DEACON, TATUM) in 2020. Find out about TYLER PAGE on today's PASSPORT APPROVED.

