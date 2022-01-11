-
Compass Media Networks Ups Kareem Alexander To Sr. Dir./Research
January 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has promoted Dir./Research KAREEM ALEXANDER TO Sr. Dir./Research. ALEXANDER joined COMPASS in 2015 after working at DIAL GLOBAL and WESTWOOD ONE.
Pres./Sales & Marketing PAUL GREGREY said, “KAREEM always goes above and beyond to deliver timely research and data for our sales staff and advertisers.”
VP/Sales Planning JORDAN BRODSKY added, “Kudos to KAREEM for this well-deserved promotion. I am proud to call him my colleague.”