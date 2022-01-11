June 16th-19th 2022

BONNAROO MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL has announced the lineup for 2022, which will take place JUNE 16th-19th on the BONNAROO FARM, 60 miles southeast of NASHVILLE in MANCHESTER, TN. Artists confirmed to perform include TOOL, J. COLE, STEVIE NICKS, THE CHICKS, MACHINE GUN KELLY, FLUME, ILLENIUM, RODDY RICCH, 21 SAVAGE, BILLY STRINGS, ROBERT PLANT & ALISON KRAUSS, $UICIDEBOY$, and PORTER ROBINSON. BONNAROO will feature performances around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the course of the four-day festival.

BONNAROO 2022 will see the debut of an array of additional activities and site improvements, including enhanced signage, wayfinding help, pedicabs, info booths, cooling stations and more. It will also include plazas for camping, JAMTRACK for free onsite transportation, staging improvements and camping and tent options.

Tickets for BONNAROO will go on sale THURSDAY, JANUARY 13th, at 12 pm (CT). Click here for info and the full lineup.

