COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 2022) will include four mentoring breakfasts during the three-day event, set for FEBRUARY 23rd-25th in NASHVILLE. The four include Streaming Summit Networking, Programming Mentoring, Women's Mentoring and Label Mentoring.

The Streaming Summit Networking Breakfast is a kick-off welcome from the CRS Streaming Agenda Committee, DSPs, and label partners in the streaming, digital retail and e-commerce world. Confirmed mentors are: AMAZON MUSIC’s EMILY COHEN, BIG LOUD’s PATCH CULBERTSON, YOUTUBE’s MARGARET HART, SPOTIFY’s CLAIRE HEINICHEN, WMN’s TIM FOISSET, BIG LOUD’s ALI MATKOSKY, UMG NASHVILLE’s ANNIE ORTMEIER and VIPIN REDDY, PANDORA/SIRIUS XM’s ALINA THOMPSON, SPOTIFY’s ALISON JUNKER and UMG NASHVILLE’s TAYLOR VIEGUT.

The Programming Mentoring Breakfast will offer the opportunity for attendees to sit down with experienced PDs who can help them build their skillset and learn fresh new ideas. Confirmed mentors for the session are: AUDACY WUSN/CHICAGO’s MARCI BRAUN, CHERRY CREEK MEDIA’s AARONEE COTTAM, AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA’s PEPPER DANIELS, AUDACY’s JOHN FOXX, ALBRIGHT & O’MALLEY & BRENNER’s KENNY JAY, TOWNSQUARE MEDIA’s KURT JOHNSON, HUBBARD RADIO’s BRUCE LOGAN, COX MEDIA GROUP’s ASHLEY MORRISON, iHEARTMEDIA’s ROD PHILLIPS, AUDACY’s TIM ROBERTS, iHEARTMEDIA’s ASHLEY WILSON, AUDACY’s CLAY WALKER and radio veteran RYAN WILD.

The Women's Mentoring Breakfast will offer attendees the opportunity to chat with some of music's female "power players," including: AMAZON COUNTRY HEAT WEEKLY/SMACKSONGS’ AMBER ANDERSON, PREMIERE’S HILLARY BORDEN, AUDACY’s BRAUN, ALBRIGHT & O’MALLEY & BRENNER’s BECKY BRENNER, 50 EGG MUSIC’s TALI CANTERBURY, WESTWOOD ONE’s MACKENZIE COOPER, former AUDACY personality KELLY FORD, SILVERFISH MEDIA’s JESSICA “CARSEN” HUMPHREVILLE, WMN’s JENNA JOHNSON, RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT’s KIMSEY KERR, Q-PRIME’s ANGELA LANGE, KRRM/MEDFORD's ASHLEY MAIN, BACK BLOCKS MUSIC’s RAKIYAH MARSHALL. PEARL RECORD’s MANDY McCORMACK, RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS’ LYNN OLIVER-CLINE, BEASLEY’s DAWN SANTOLUCITO, SWEET TALK PUBLICITY’s JENSEN SUSSMAN, AUDACY’s DANA SWEARINGEN, COUNTRY AIRCHECK’s MONTA VADEN and SPOTIFY’s RACHEL WHITNEY.

The fourth and final mentoring breakfast will present the opportunity to chat with some of the industry’s most inspiring record label executives to create a network, gain knowledge, and connect on everything from mentorship to motivation. Attendees will have the chance to move from mentor to mentor throughout the session to ask questions and exchange contact information. No artist/music critiques and/or music will be accepted during this session. In attendance will be BIG MACHINE’s MATT BRUM-TAYLOR, WMN’s TIM FOISSET, BBR MUSIC GROUP’s SARA KNABE, TRIPLE TIGERS’ NORBERT NIX, UMG NASHVILLE’s DAVID FRIEDMAN, BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT’S TANYA SCHRAGE and BIG LOUD’s NIKKI WOOD.

To register for CRS 2022, visit here.

« see more Net News