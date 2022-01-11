Sold

SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling noncommercial Alternative KQXI (RADIO U)/GRANITE FALLS, WA and K206CJ/ISSAQUAH, WA to CSN INTERNATIONAL, INC. for $120,000.

In other filings with the FCC, SUN BROADCASTING INC. is selling W231DC/FORT MYERS, FL to FORT MYERS BROADCASTING CO. for $35,000. The translator will rebroadcast WTLQ-F-HD2/FORT MYERS.

CATHOLIC COMMUNITY RADIO, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WPYR-A/BATON ROUGE at reduced power due to damage from Hurricane Ida.

CSN INTERNATIONAL has filed for a Silent STA for K287CB/GLENWOOD, IA due to the loss of its program source.

And JAMES M. LOUT has requested an extension of his Silent STA for KDLA/NEW LLANO, LA due to transmitter failure.

