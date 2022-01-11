New Format

The RICHMOND, VA market has a new Country offering with the launch of SUMMITMEDIA's WKHK-HD2 and translator W282CA as "CLASSIC COUNTRY 104.3." The programming is focused on Country music from the '80s and '90s. A sample quarter hour this afternoon (1/11) included VINCE GILL's "One More Last Chance," REBA McENTIRE's "How Blue," CLINT BLACK's "Like The Rain," DOUG STONE's "Why Didn't I Think Of That" and MICHAEL MARTIN MURPHEY's "Long Line Of Love."

WKHK-HD2 and W282CA had been simulcasting Country cluster mate WKHK (K95) since flipping from a syndicated Classic Hip-Hop format last spring (NET NEWS 5/11/21).

Listen live here.

