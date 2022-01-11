Greenberg (Photo: BCE, Inc.)

IAN GREENBERG, the co-founder and CEO of CANADA's ASTRAL MEDIA radio and television company, died MONDAY (10/10) at 79.

GREENBERG and his brothers HAROLD, HARVEY, and SIDNEY, founded a photo processing business in 1961 and expanded into movies before refocusing on ASTRAL PHOTO retail stores and television, launching pay TV channels FIRST CHOICE, PREMIERE CHOIX, and THE FAMILY CHANNEL, then moving into radio, purchasing STANDARD BROADCASTING in 2007. ASTRAL, which ultimately owned 64 radio stations, was sold to BCE, INC. in 2013 for C$3.38 billion. GREENBERG remained on the company's board and also served as Chairman of theater company CINEPLEX.

"With the passing of IAN GREENBERG, CANADA has lost a business visionary and media legend, and we at BELL have lost a wise and affable colleague and friend," said BCE/BELL CANADA Chair GORDON NIXON. "IAN inspired all of us on the BCE Board with his integrity, insight and optimism about the opportunities ahead for Canadian media, and we will miss him greatly."

"I am tremendously proud to have known and worked with IAN GREENBERG, a fellow Montréaler, a mentor and an enduring inspiration to me. Partnering with IAN on BCE's acquisition of ASTRAL MEDIA and the national expansion of BELL MEDIA, I was always impressed by his deep business acumen, natural integrity and warm sense of humour," said BCE/BELL Pres./CEO MIRKO BIBIC. "On behalf of the entire BELL team, I extend our deepest sympathies to Ian's family, friends and everyone fortunate enough to have known him."

