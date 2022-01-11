Snoop Dogg (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

According to several reports, including BILLBOARD, Hip Hop legend SNOOP DOGG is looking to launch his own brand of hot dogs called "SNOOP DOGGS." Apparently, SNOOP applied last month at the US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE for a federal trademark registration on the term “SNOOP DOGGS,” saying he plans to use it to sell hot dogs and other types of sausage. His West Coast attorney filed the patent as an intent-to-use application, meaning SNOOP has not yet launched a brand — but that he has a serious intent to do so and wants to lock down the name ahead of time.

A hot dog brand would be just the latest consumer venture from SNOOP. In 2015, the marijuana aficionado started a cannabis company called LEAFS BY SNOOP, and in 2020, the “Gin and Juice” rapper debuted a liquor line called INDOGGO GIN. He’s also released his own cookbook, and has repeatedly appeared on cooking television segments with close friend MARTHA STEWART.

Ironically, back in 2016, SNOOP made headlines with an appearance on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! in which he watched a step-by-step process of how hot dogs are made and tried to guess what he was watching. By the end of the segment, SNOOP said: “This is a hot dog!? Oh cuz, I ain’t never eating a m*****f****** hot dog! If that’s how they make hot dogs, I don’t want one. I’m good.”

There's no guarantee anything will come of the patent. In 2011, SNOOP filed a similar trademark application for “SNOOP SCOOPS” for use as a brand name for ice cream, but he abandoned the effort a few years later and it doesn’t appear that an actual product was ever released under the name.

