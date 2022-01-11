-
Deuce Radio Show Now Airing On Radio Saltire/Scotland
by Roy Trakin
January 12, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The DEUCE RADIO SHOW is now heard in some areas of SCOTLAND on RADIO SALTIRE, broadcasting primarily to EAST LOTHIAN and surrounding areas.
The weekly show featuring bands and artists promoted by DEUCE, hosted by MATT BARKER, is airing SUNDAYs at 9p (GMT) on RADIO SALTIRE and www.radiosaltire.com. It also airs on over 70 radio stations worldwide, including in the U.S., U.K., ITALY, AUSTRALIA, SLOVENIA, SPAIN and NEW ZEALAND, over 15 of which are on FM.