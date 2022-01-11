Now Carrying Deuce In Scotland

The DEUCE RADIO SHOW is now heard in some areas of SCOTLAND on RADIO SALTIRE, broadcasting primarily to EAST LOTHIAN and surrounding areas.

The weekly show featuring bands and artists promoted by DEUCE, hosted by MATT BARKER, is airing SUNDAYs at 9p (GMT) on RADIO SALTIRE and www.radiosaltire.com. It also airs on over 70 radio stations worldwide, including in the U.S., U.K., ITALY, AUSTRALIA, SLOVENIA, SPAIN and NEW ZEALAND, over 15 of which are on FM.

