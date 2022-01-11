Now With AdLarge

ADLARGE has picked up ad sales representation duties for the "HONEYDEW ME" podcast. The sexual wellness show is hosted by EMMA NORMAN and CASS ANDERSON.

"Our goal is for our listeners to know that they aren't alone when it comes to all the confusing or embarrassing things we experience during sex,” said NORMAN and ANDERSON in a joint statement. “We all deserve massive amounts of pleasure and we're here to help our listeners get there; whether that means asking questions, oversharing, or just laughing alongside them."

ADLARGE Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS added, “EMMA and CASS have created something that is uniquely compelling, informative, and honest. They have provided a space to openly and authentically address female health and insecurities in a casual and safe environment. Proven by their explosive engagement on social media and with the podcast, it’s abundantly clear these are questions women everywhere want to find answers to.”

