Inductees

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO will be inducted into the IOWA ROCK 'N ROLL MUSIC ASSOCIATION’s IOWA Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame during the organization’s “Hall of Fame Induction Spectacular” on LABOR DAY weekend, SEPTEMBER 1-4. WLS is being honored for its years as a Top 40 station.

IOWA ROCK 'N ROLL MUSIC ASSOCIATION Exec. Dir. CLAY NORRIS said, “We’re excited to present this wonderful class of inductees and award winners during the 25th anniversary of our association. We look forward to welcoming everyone to ARNOLDS PARK during the induction celebration planned for LABOR DAY weekend.”

NORRIS added, "WLS is a huge part of the rock music history of the entire MIDWEST, and it had a profound impact on IOWA. As you may be aware, even the AM station's daytime signal can be heard in much of eastern IOWA where 2/3 of the population lives. At night, it was heard all over the state. THE BUCKINGHAMS, NEW COLONY SIX and HEAD EAST are all inductees of the IOWA ROCK 'N ROLL MUSIC ASSOCIATION's Hall of Fame and a big reason for their popularity was due to WLS. Other CHICAGO and ILLINOIS-based groups like THE IDES OF MARCH, STYX and CHEAP TRICK all played at the ballrooms and college campuses in IOWA and were promoted heavily by WLS MUSICRADIO. We are very pleased to honor WLS-AM as an Inductee in the IOWA ROCK 'N ROLL MUSIC ASSOCIATION's Hall of Fame."

2022 inductees include BLUE STRINGS, GRAY JAMES BAND, THE LIBRARY, THE PENDLETONS, THE UNIDYNES, and ZINI (bands), DAN BERN, JOHNNIE BOLIN, TOMMY BOLIN, JEN BRUCHER, BARRY CLARK, LAURIE HAAG, GLENN HENRIKSEN, KELLI JAMES, TROY JOHNSON, VANCE JORGENSEN, KRIS KARR, T. WILSON KING, RALPH KLUSEMAN, TOM NELSON, PAUL MILLER, HEATH PATTSCHULL, JIM POFFENBERGER, and ROBBY VEE (individuals), the BURLINGTON CAPITAL THEATRE (venue), RON SORENSON and BRUCE WASENIUS (DJs), and BILL MONROE and MARK SAMPSON (support people). JC WILSON will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award, TOM PICK will be honored with the MATOUSEK Lifetime Achievement Award, JEREMY OBER, MADDIE POPPE, and AMEDEO ROSSI will get the Spirit Award, and NAOMI SENN will receive the JOHN SENN Legacy Award.

