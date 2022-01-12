Smith, Givens (Photos: WNYC)

Two more editors are joining the staff at NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK.

NPR Arts, Culture and Books Sr. Editor and former TIME OUT NEW YORK and BOSTON GLOBE arts editor STEVE SMITH has been named as WNYC's Culture & Arts Editor, starting JANUARY 24th, and THE TRACE reporter and former NBC O&O WNBC-TV (NBC 4)/NEW YORK Investigative Producer and NEWSDAY reporter ANN GIVENS will serve as Public Safety Editor.

The hires, which follow the naming of JANAE PIERRE as the new "CONSIDER THIS" host and the DECEMBER addition of HERB PINDER as Editor of the Race & Justice Unit and TIFFANY HANSSEN as weekend host and board operator, were announced in a memo to the staff TUESDAY (1/11) from Deputy Editor STEPHANIE CLARY.

