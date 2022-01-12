Radiothon

CUMULUS MEDIA/LITTLE ROCK, AR tallied the funds raised by its statewide Festival of Stars Toy and Donation Drive and Radiothon on DECEMBER 10th and came up with a total of $363,249 raised for ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S, operator of CHILDREN’S MIRACLE NETWORK hospitals ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL and ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S NORTHWEST. The radiothon, which has pulled in over $3.6 million in 17 years, featured hosts from Top 40 KLAL (ALICE 107.7), AC KURB (B98.5), News-Talk KARN-F, and Hip Hop KIPR (POWER 92 JAMS).

OM RANDY CAIN said, “If you were to ask any of my staff members at CHRISTMAS time or in the middle of JULY, in year 3, 10, or 17: When has your radio career been the most meaningful and impactful? They would answer resoundingly, ‘During the ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S Radiothon.’ There could not be a more rewarding endeavor for our stations than caring for ARKANSAS’ kids and their families. We’re looking forward to our 18th Radiothon in 2022.”

