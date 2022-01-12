Walburg (Photo: Game Day Communications)

Former iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WLW-A/CINCINNATI Executive Producer, APD, and Interim PD RICH WALBURG has passed away after a battle with leukemia at 55.

WALBURG was at WKW for 18 years before departing in 2011 to go into public relations at the MS SOCIETY's OHIO VALLEY chapter and later at CINCINNATI USA REGIONAL CHAMBER. More recently, WALBURG served as Dir./Media and Creative Services at GAME DAY COMMUNICATIONS.

« see more Net News