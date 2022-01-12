DuBray (Photo: LinkedIn)

REGIONAL RADIO GROUP Classic Hits WCKM-WDKM/LAKE GEORGE, NY personality and AE MIKE "DEEJAY" DUBRAY died TUESDAY (1/11), reports the GLENS FALLS POST-STAR. No details were announced surrounding DUBRAY's passing, but the paper noted that he had posted news about undergoing surgery at GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL to his FACEBOOK page MONDAY and had been recovering.

DUBRAY, also known in the region for his work as a wedding and events DJ, joined WCKM sister WWSC-A in 1991, left for THINK TANK MEDIA AC WENT-A-W286CD/GLOVERSVILLE, NY in 2019, and returned to WCKM in late 2021.

