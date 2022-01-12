Silver Anniversary

Promotional product and services firm SUN & FUN MEDIA is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The company was founded by CEO ROB KOBLASZ in 1996 and claims 1400 station clients across AMERICA.

KOBLASZ, also CEO of KEY NETWORKS, said, “Over the last 25 years, SUN & FUN MEDIA has built a dream team of former radio GM’s and network executives who deliver big for our clients time and time again. Our team has an extensive radio background. We understand the needs of stations and the challenges they face, and we’re able to provide turnkey solutions to improve their top line revenue and reduce their expenses.

“We are proud to have set the standard as a barter partner to radio stations across the country. We thank our team members for their outstanding service and commitment to our customers, and our loyal customers who continue to grow with us.”

