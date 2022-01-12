Abrell

G NETWORKS and SKID TRAX VOICE TRACKING SERVICE's syndicated "ASHLEY & BRAD" co-host BRAD ABRELL provided the voice of Frankenstein in the latest sequel in the "HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA" movie franchise. "HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA," featuring the voices of ANDY SAMBERG, SELENA GOMEZ, KATHRYN HAHN, JIM GAFFIGAN, BRIAN HULL, STEVE BUSCEMI, MOLLY SHANNON, DAVID SPADE, and KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY, debuts FRIDAY (1/14) on AMAZON PRIME.

ABRELL, an accomplished voice and on-camera actor with credits including "SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS," "DOC MCSTUFFINS," the "MEN IN BLACK" movies, "GRAVITY FALLS," and several others, said, “I’m honored to be a part of such an amazing cast! It’s always a blast to voice characters for animation, and Frankenstein is no exception! To be a part of the ‘Drac Pack’ for HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFOMANIA is a thrill.”

