Foxx

AUDACY Regional VP/Country Music Programming and former Country WNSH/NEW YORK Brand Mgr. JOHN FOXX transfers to sister Country station KILT-F (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON as Brand Mgr., effective TODAY (1/12). He will retain his group VP role.

FOXX, a 22-year radio veteran who has been with AUDACY since 2009, was PD and afternoon drive host at WPLJ/NEW YORK prior to WNSH. At KILT, he assumes duties that previously had been handled by AUDACY's Format Captain and VP/Country Programming TIM ROBERTS since PD CHRIS HUFF's departure in 2020.

“100.3 THE BULL embodies the spirit of not only the HOUSTON community, but Country music, and we’re delighted to have a seasoned pro like JOHN FOXX take over the reins,” said HOUSTON SVP/Market Mgr. SARAH FRAZIER. “JOHN’s experience and relationships inside this format makes him a perfect fit for us, and we look forward to him ushering in the next chapter of KILT, just in time for the HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO.”

“I'm really excited to partner with SARAH FRAZIER and join the incredible team at 100.3 THE BULL,” said FOXX. “This is one of the best times in TEXAS as we celebrate the 90th anniversary of the HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO on KILT next month. Country music is my love. It’s that simple.”

