Watson Byrne, Wilson and Rasnick (Photos: Morgan Shirley, Audrey Spillman and Acacia Evans

NASHVILLE-based label, management, and publishing company RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS has hired KRISTIN WATSON BYRNE as Dir./Digital Strategy, TALYOR RASNICK as Mgr./Creative Services and TREY WILSON as Artist Mgr., effective immediately.

WATSON BYRNE joins the team after 10 years at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT. Her experience also includes stops at SONGFLUENCER, CROWD SURF, COLLECTIVE ARTIST MANAGEMENT and THINKSWELL. Congratulate her here.

RASNICK comes to RIVER HOUSE from the PRATT's INSTITUTE in BROOKLYN, NY. Congratulate her here.

WILSON joins the team with six years of experience as tour manager for CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist JON PARDI. Congratulate him here.

“RIVER HOUSE is growing tremendously and I couldn’t be more thrilled for the future," said RIVER HOUSE VP/GM ZEBB LUSTER. "Our roster of talent is second to none, so having hard working, creative and innovative employees like these three join our family is only going to help elevate everyone. We are thankful they are as excited about what RIVER HOUSE is doing as we are.”

